JBL responds to a question about Chris Jericho's AEW run, recalls watching him early his career (Exclusive) 

JBL was the special guest on the most recent edition of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone. The WWE Legend, who has worked with Chris Jericho during their WWE days, was asked about Le Champion's run in AEW.

While JBL didn't specifically talk about how Chris Jericho has fared so far in All Elite Wrestling, the veteran said that he loves Jericho. JBL recalled the time when he first saw Chris Jericho perform during a tournament in Japan.

JBL figured out that Chris Jericho would end up having a great career if he managed to stay healthy. While JBL admitted that he never foresaw Jericho becoming the first-ever unified WWE Champion, the WWE Hall of Famer always knew that the former AEW Champion was a special talent. JBL seemed glad that Chris Jericho lived up to all the potential.

Here's what JBL had to say about Chris Jericho:

"I love Chris, who just turned 50. I remember back in the early 90s, I saw him. He was doing the Light Heavyweight Tournament, which was a really big prestigious deal at the time, and I remember watching him thinking, 'Oh my god, if he can stay healthy, what a career he is going to have!' They were doing some incredible stuff. And he's had a career you'd thought he would. I wouldn't you thought he would, I wouldn't have thought he'd go on to become the first unified champion and all the stuff he's done, but I knew he'd be something special, and he has been."

Chris Jericho has been one of the pillars of AEW since the promotion's inception. The 50-year-old veteran enjoyed a successful spell as the first-ever AEW World Champion, and he has also gone out of his way to create new stars in AEW.

Chris Jericho has been at his entertaining best as the Inner Circle leader, and the Demo God deserves all the praise for reinventing himself even at such an advanced stage. When all is said and done, Chris Jericho will go down in history as one of the all-time greats.

JBL also shared his thoughts about The Undertaker, John Cena, his recent appearance for a segment with Otis, Roman Reigns' storyline, and much more during the latest Sportskeeda UnSKripted session with Dr. Chris Featherstone.

Advertisement

If any quotes are used from this article, please add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.