"AEW is the place we can actually do that open-minded" – Former WWE Champion claims his run in Tony Khan's company will be the last

Former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy believes his run in AEW will be his "last run."

The Charismatic Enigma joined AEW a few weeks back when he made the save for his brother Matt Hardy, who his former stablemates had just betrayed. Andrade El Idolo, Private Party, and The Butcher & The Blade beat down Matt, Sting, and Darby Allin before Jeff Hardy showed up for the first time in AEW.

At the Ad Free Supershow Media Scrum, Jeff commented on his age. He claimed his run in AEW would be the last and called Tony Khan's company the ideal place for it:

“Our last run. We’re getting older, you know? I’m 44, Matt’s 45, 46, 47. So I mean, it’s our last run. It’s gonna be special and I think AEW is the place we can actually do that open-minded. Like, it’s free. So it feels so good. I’m right exactly where I’m supposed to be.” (H/T - WrestlingInc)

AEW star Jeff Hardy feels executing the Swanton Bomb hurts

Swanton Bomb is one of the most iconic finishers in wrestling history. However, their continual usage has taken a toll on Jeff Hardy's body. He stated in the same interview that the move hurts both him and his opponent now:

"Yeah, it hurts. It hurts. It hurts the guy. It’s no longer the Swanton Bomb, it’s the Crouton Bomb. The other night with Marc Quen, I just crushed him. It was terrible. It used to be, but actually we had an indie show with nZo and Cass and I really took care of him, man. So I rolled right off him. It’s one of those things, man. As you get older, you kind of like, lose control on certain things."

MATT HARDY @MATTHARDYBRAND



BTW, have you ever seen a tag team division that is as STACKED as Hey @AEW onTV, you’d better have a truckload of tables ready for Wednesday’s #AEWDynamite Tables match. When @JEFFHARDYBRAND & I start putting people thru tables, we don’t plan on stopping!BTW, have you ever seen a tag team division that is as STACKED as @AEW ’s currently is? Hey @AEWonTV, you’d better have a truckload of tables ready for Wednesday’s #AEWDynamite Tables match. When @JEFFHARDYBRAND & I start putting people thru tables, we don’t plan on stopping!BTW, have you ever seen a tag team division that is as STACKED as @AEW’s currently is? https://t.co/FkNSlD7uTp

On Wednesday, The Hardy Boyz will face The Butcher & The Blade in a Tables Match on AEW Dynamite. We saw the legendary tag team perform dangerous moves in the Eight-Man Texas Tornado Team Match on the previous episode of Dynamite, and we'll likely see dangerous spots in this match.

AJ Styles spoke to Sportskeeda about Edge ahead of the big WrestleMania showdown. Catch it here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh