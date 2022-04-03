"Yeah, it hurts"- AEW star Jeff Hardy discloses iconic finishing move is painful to pull off lately

AEW's recent acquisition, Jeff Hardy, admitted that his iconic Swanton Bomb has been painful to execute lately.

During the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Jeff pulled off his jaw-dropping finisher on Marq Quen. Soon after, wrestling fans noticed The Charismatic Enigma's fall on his opponents looked quite scary.

Matt Hardy, however, clarified that his brother has started modifying the Swanton Bomb, which now protects his body.

The Enigmatic Soul has risked his spine and lower back throughout his illustrious career to make his finisher seem more impactful. But now, he makes his entire body land on his opponent's abdomen to avoid taking nasty falls.

During the AdFreeShows media scrum, Jeff revealed that the Swanton Bomb, now altered to Crouton Bomb, hurts both him and his opponent.

The former WWE Champion admitted that his maneuver on Marq Quen looked terrible that night as it crushed his foe:

"Yeah, it hurts. It hurts. It hurts the guy. It’s no longer the Swanton Bomb, it’s the Crouton Bomb. The other night with Marc Quen, I just crushed him. It was terrible. It used to be, but actually we had an indie show with nZo and Cass and I really took care of him, man. So I rolled right off him. It’s one of those things, man. As you get older, you kind of like, lose control on certain things," Jeff Hardy said. [H/T- Wrestling Inc]

Due to his high-risk in-ring style, the 44-year-old star has been taking punishments on his body throughout his career. It is understandable how tough it has become for him to pull off risk-taking maneuvers these days.

Jeff Hardy will be in action on AEW Dynamite next week

The next chapter of the long-running rivalry between AFO and The Hardys will unfold in the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite. Jeff and Matt will join forces to take on The Butcher, and The Blade in a Tables match.

A few weeks ago, The Legend Thriller delivered a Swanton Bomb from the ledge wall, thus causing himself to crash through The Butcher and The Blade on a pile of tables.

Fans have already seen a preview of the extent to which the Hardy Brothers are willing to go, especially without any restrictions.

It will be interesting to see whether The AFO members get the last laugh or if The Hardys end the feud on a high note. Either way, fans will witness a grueling contest.

What do you make of Jeff Hardy's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy

