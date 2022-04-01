"I'm proud of him"- WWE legend on Jeff Hardy altering Swanton Bomb in AEW

Jeff Hardy's iconic Swanton Bomb has become synonymous with his unmatched legacy in pro wrestling.

However, many wrestling enthusiasts have begun to worry about how Charismatic Enigma has been executing his finisher lately in AEW.

On this week's episode of Dynamite, the 44-year-old veteran performed his iconic finisher on Marq Quen following a grueling main event bout between Darby Allin and Andrade.

After the show, Matt Hardy took to Twitter to upload a slow-motion clip of his brother pulling off the Swanton Bomb. In a follow-up tweet, he revealed that Jeff has started to alter his finisher to protect his body:

"The responses to this tweet were exactly what I was expecting. Jeff has finally starting protecting himself on his Swantons & I’m proud of him. If you know, you know.. I’ll leave it at that. Kayfabe lives! #AEWDynamite," Matt Hardy tweeted.

For those unaware, Jeff Hardy previously used to drop his lower back and spine on the mat while performing the finisher. Now the former WWE Superstar makes his entire body land on his opponent.

The Legend Thriller's slight variation in his maneuver certainly avoids him taking a nasty fall on his back. However, this isn't the first time one-half of The Hardys has modified his finisher.

Turning the clock back to 2018, Jeff Hardy made notable changes to his finisher after a shoulder injury. He even stopped using it during WWE live Events to protect his lower back.

It's evident that his high-risk wrestling style has taken a toll on his body throughout his legendary career. However, Jeff's recent modifications to his Swanton Bomb will hopefully help him continue performing the maneuver for however long he desires.

Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy will compete in a Tables match on AEW Dynamite next week

The rivalry between AFO and The Hardys has reached its boiling point. In the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, Jeff and Matt Hardy will face The Butcher and The Blade in a Tables match.

Given The Hardys' history and profound success in such matches over the years, the brothers are fan favorites heading into next week's bout.

