"It's going to be exciting" - Jeff Hardy teases hints at bringing back his legendary gimmick in AEW

Jeff Hardy recently revealed that at some point, he will bring back his old, legendary gimmick Willow in AEW.

Hardy first used the gimmick when he wrestled at the Organization of Modern Extreme Grappling Arts (OMEGA) in 1990s. A few years later, he reemerged with the same gimmick in TNA from 2013 to 2014 (now IMPACT wrestling) as he feuded with Ethan Carter III and Rockstar Spud (Drake Maverick).

Charismatic Enigma, on AEW Unrestricted, said Willow will likely appear in AEW when the time comes. However, he ruled out the possibility of the gimmick joining the House of Black, led by Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews. He added that Willow is beneath him and will never join any stable.

“Yes, of course, there is [a chance Willow could appear in AEW] but not with House of Black. He is [inside of Jeff] and that's it. When he comes out to play, he comes out and it's going to be exciting,” Hardy said. [H/T Fightful]

Hardy is currently in the semifinals of the Owen Hart Foundation tournament and will face Adam Cole. Meanwhile, Black's group is in a feud with Death Triangle (PAC, Penta Oscuro and Rey Fenix).

Jeff Hardy previously teased a feud with Malakai Black

A few months ago, Jeff Hardy uploaded some clips in his Instagram account, seemingly hinting towards a potential rivalry with House of Black leader Malakai Black.

In the video, Charismatic Enigma was seen outside looking around as the camera shot turned to Black. Hardy then stared at the picture and the camera zoomed out at him, seemingly eliciting a potential match-up.

Black responded to the photo-sharing platform by uploading a picture of Jeff's Willow gimmick to his story.

Hardy and Black haven't met against each other in any promotion. It will be interesting to see if the former decides to bring back his gimmick and have a feud against the Dutchman.

