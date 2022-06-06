"Just the heat spot" - WWE legend describes facing Roman Reigns for the first time before getting released

AEW star Jeff Hardy recently recalled his brief encounter with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

In December last year, The Charismatic Enigma joined forces with Drew McIntyre and Xavier Woods to defeat The Bloodline at a live event. The bout saw Hardy infamously leave in the middle of the match and disappear into the crowd. This contest marked his last bout in the company. Much to everyone's surprise, this was the only time Reigns and Hardy stood toe-to-toe in the ring.

Speaking on the Talk Is Jericho podcast, The Enigmatic Soul described a "heat spot" during the match, which garnered a strong reaction from fans:

"They ask you who's your dream match, and I have been saying Roman Reigns over and over again. This was the first time I was in the ring with Roman Reigns, and man, it was so just the heat spot. I went to the ropes, kicked one of the Usos, he clubbed me in the back of the head. I went down, and the reaction was so strong and powerful that this is awesome," Hardy said. (12:53 onwards)

You can watch the full match below:

Jeff Hardy hasn't completely closed the doors on potential WWE return

While Jeff Hardy's third run with WWE didn't end the way he and fans had anticipated, the latter hasn't completely shut the doors on a potential return in the future.

Following his release, the 44-year-old expressed the idea of returning to Vince McMahon's company to face Roman Reigns in a dream match:

"Hopefully yeah, I would love to go back,” Hardy said, regarding a potential WWE return in the future. “They released me and tried to make me go to rehab but I’m just so over it. My dream match was with Roman Reigns, I’ve talked about that many times,"

Hardy was previously offered a Hall of Fame induction this year, but the veteran rejected it. The AEW star stated that he wouldn't enter the honorary class without his brother, Matt Hardy.

The Charismatic Enigma is currently nursing an injury he sustained in a match against Darby Allin a few weeks ago. Surprisingly, Jeff managed to perform with Matt at Double or Nothing, where the brothers defeated The Young Bucks in a grueling match.

