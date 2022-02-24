"My dream match was with Roman Reigns" - Released former world champion hopeful of returning to WWE

Jeff Hardy has stated that his dream match was with current Universal Champion Roman Reigns before his departure from WWE last year.

During an interview with Jared Myers, Jeff Hardy said that he believes he'll return to the company someday. Hardy, a three-time world champion in WWE, then spoke about how he wanted to face Reigns. But he realized had enough when WWE tried to send him to rehab again.

“Hopefully yeah, I would love to go back,” Hardy said, regarding a potential WWE return in the future. “They released me and tried to make me go to rehab but I’m just so over it. My dream match was with Roman Reigns, I’ve talked about that many times but then I said, ‘so you want me to go away for like 28 days just to save my job?’ No."

Jeff Hardy then described how the most important thing for him is his family, and he also had some harsh words for WWE.

“You know what’s important to me? Family," Hardy continued. "My two daughters, my wife, they believe in me. F*ck WWE man. It’s like a private, personal thing. I’m not going to f*cking go to rehab. If they believe in me, that’s all that matters, my wife and my two girls,” Hardy added. (h/t WrestlingInc)

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “My dream match was with Roman Reigns. We talked about that many times.”



- Jeff Hardy

(via Jared Myers Youtube Channel) “My dream match was with Roman Reigns. We talked about that many times.”- Jeff Hardy (via Jared Myers Youtube Channel) https://t.co/aYDg6fTrcG

Roman Reigns was reportedly "on board" to work with Jeff Hardy

Roman Reigns has faced and defeated several top stars and legends over the last few years as the Universal Champion. Fans were hoping to see him go one-on-one against Jeff Hardy in what could have been an amazing feud.

Following his release from WWE in December 2021, Ringside News reported that there were plans for him to face the Universal Champion. The report also added that Reigns and Paul Heyman were on board for a feud against Hardy. These plans could have led to a match at either WWE Royal Rumble 2022 or WWE Elimination Chamber 2022.

"There was talk amongst the writers that Roman and Heyman were on board with working a match with Jeff at either the Rumble or Saudi."

Instead, Roman Reigns faced former Shield brother Seth Rollins at the Royal Rumble. Following that, he successfully defended his title against Goldberg at Elimination Chamber. He is now set to face WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 in a "Winner Take All" match.

A WWE Hall of Famer would love to manage Bobby Lashley. More details here.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Jeff Hardy will return to WWE someday? Yes No 23 votes so far