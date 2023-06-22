Jeff Hardy goes on another AEW hiatus due to unfortunate reason - Reports

In a surprising turn of events, Jeff Hardy is set to go on another hiatus from AEW television, just two months after making his return. Following The Hardys' match against The Gunns on Dynamite, the former WWE Champion will be taking some time off, according to reports.

In their match against The Gunns, Jeff and Matt Hardy faced defeat and were subsequently attacked by Bullet Club Gold. This led to the setup of a multi-man match involving CM Punk, FTR, and Ricky Starks at Collision this week.

Reports by Sean Sapp, shared behind Fightful's paywall, indicate that AEW will not be featuring Jeff Hardy for a while following the latest episode of Dynamite. It is expected that Hardy will be taking a hiatus at this point.

Jeff Hardy will not be appearing on All Elite Wrestling's TV during their upcoming trip to Canada. Fightful Select has learned that he is unable to enter Canada due to his past arrests, resulting in his absence from television for the time being. Hardy will be absent from the promotion's programming for eight consecutive dates in Canada. However, it's possible that the company will do pre-tapes with the Charismatic Enigma.

AEW's return to the United States is set for July 19th in Boston at the TD Garden for an episode of Dynamite. Fans will have to wait and see when Jeff Hardy makes his next appearance.

