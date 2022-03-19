"The care and love I was shown" - Jeff Hardy on why leaving WWE for AEW was a smart thing to do

Jeff Hardy is Tony Khan's latest big-name acquisition for AEW, and the Charismatic Enigma recently opened up on why he feels the decision to walk out of WWE for All Elite Wrestling was a smart thing for him.

Jeff Hardy has remained one of the most popular babyfaces in all of wrestling for over two decades. He and Matt Hardy have been involved in some of the most legendary tag team ladder matches, and their reunion in AEW was a great moment for fans around the world.

On the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the former WWE Champion explained that the move worked out for him because he felt valued and loved in AEW.

"It was one of the smartest things I've ever done because everything worked out so perfectly. Mainly because my first day in AEW felt valuable. Like for the first time, just, you know, the care and love I was shown. Yeah, I feel like I was supposed to be [in AEW]. I just got chills, things like that. So where they just felt like they were just going to keep me there to sell more like action figures and that's one of the things that I put so much like love and I get so much joy out of painting my face and that come out and immortalize in an action figure I'm like, man that's why I do this, it's so cool. Even when I'm saying all these things and so that's one thing I'm super excited about. Hearing AEW is my first action figure with the face paint, and it's like, OK it's here. This is exactly where I'm supposed to be right now," said Jeff. [1:03:52 - 1:04:36]

You can check out the podcast below:

Jeff Hardy made a successful in-ring debut in AEW

Jeff Hardy teamed up with his brother Matt to take on the latter's former proteges Private Party in a tag team match on the St. Patrick's Day edition of Dynamite.

Fans in attendance got to witness the Swanton Bomb as Jeff put away Isiah Kassidy with the iconic finisher. With several dream matches left for the Hardy Boyz to wrestle in, fans could be in for a treat.

Please credit The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy and give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

How did Scott Hall repay a WWE Hall of Famer in a major way? Find out here.

Edited by Debottam Saha