Jeff Hardy loses yet again, disrespects top AEW star 

Jeff Hardy has just lost a match yet again on AEW Rampage tonight, and it seems that his frustrations must be boiling over, as he refused to show sportsmanship at the end of the bout.

Jeff faced Darby Allin, who coincidentally was also the last man he had beaten in a singles competition. The two stars last faced each other on the May 11, 2022, episode of Dynamite, which implies that The Charismatic Enigma has not won a singles match in almost two years.

It was a high-action contest, as the two competitors had similar styles and were not afraid to attempt pulling off high-risk maneuvers. The match had a dose of top rope moves, table dives, and incredible maneuvers. However, Allin was able to get Hardy with a roll-up cover to steal the win.

After the match, the former AEW TNT Champion reached out to fist bump Hardy, but Jeff Hardy rejected this and simply rolled out of the ring. It was clear that he was quite frustrated with the loss.

Lately, Jeff Hardy has been expressing his displeasure with how he and his brother, Matt Hardy, have been booked within the Jacksonville-based promotion. This has occurred on multiple occasions, and it remains to be seen what the future has in store for The Hardys.

