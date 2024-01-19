Jeff Hardy vents frustration with AEW management again

Jeff Hardy recently took to his social media to air his frustration with the management over an upcoming AEW match.

The Hardys have been very vocal about their booking since The Charismatic Enigma returned from rehab last year. The duo hasn't won a tag team match since Double or Nothing in 2022.

Jeff has grown tired of The Hardys' booking in recent weeks, having not been on AEW's flagship show, Dynamite. The 46-year-old publicly called out the company and said, "The Hardys are stuck in the dimension of AEW Rampage."

Last night on Dynamite, the company announced Jeff Hardy's return to singles competition against Darby Allin on Rampage this week.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated match, The Enigmatic Soul took to his official Instagram handle and uploaded a clip of himself. In the caption, he whined about AEW not advertising his upcoming match earlier:

ThankYouN.Charleston, S.C.& TWTWBW the dimension of #AEWRampage tomorrow night! . . ! I apologize 2 the locals. This match should have been advertised last week.(N my Opinion) Oh Well, some people feel the rain…….Others just get wet.🌜🌎🌛," Hardy wrote.

Jeff Hardy last faced Allin during the May 11, 2022, edition of Dynamite, which saw The Charismatic Enigma emerge victorious in an "Anything Goes" match. Will The Daredevil seek his revenge this time around? Only time will tell.

