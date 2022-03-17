Jeff Hardy to have his first AEW match tonight

AEW's latest high-profile acquisition Jeff Hardy will have his first match tonight on the St. Patrick's Slam edition of AEW Dynamite. He will team up with his brother Matt Hardy to take on Private Party in a tag match.

The former WWE Champion made his first appearance on AEW TV when he came out to save Matt from a beatdown by his former allies in the A.H.F.O, Andrade El Idolo, Private Party, and Butcher & Blade. Jeff made an appearance after Sting and Darby Allin had already come out to help the older of the Hardy brothers.

The segment saw Andrade confront Matt for taking the pinfall at AEW Revolution. Private Party seemed to put a "thumbs up" for Matt to stay, while the other members voted with a "thumbs down". Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen then switched their answers, putting their thumbs down and beginning the beatdown.

Jeff Hardy reunites with brother Matt after 2 years following controversial WWE release

Jeff Hardy's debut on last week's AEW Dynamite reunited The Hardy Boyz on TV after two years of the siblings appearing in different companies. Matt Hardy made his AEW debut on March 18 2020 episode of Dynamite after his release earlier that month.

The Charismatic Enigma was released from WWE after a strange incident at a December 4 2021 live event in Corpus Christi, Texas. During a 6-man tag match, Jeff left through the crowd and never returned to the ring.

It later emerged that WWE gave Jeff the offer to go to rehab and released him once he refused. Matt Hardy on his YouTube channel made it clear that the drug test results his brother took never came back, and stated that Jeff did not take any drugs.

Are you guys excited to see Hardy Boyz back in action? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you think will win the match at AEW St. Patrick's Slam Hardy Boyz Private Party 13 votes so far