Jeff Hardy makes AEW debut, Hardy Boyz reunited on Dynamite

Jeff Hardy debuted on AEW Dynamite when he helped Matt Hardy, Sting, and Darby Allin fight off the rest of Matt's former faction, AFHO.

For weeks, there seemed to be differences in AFHO as Matt acted 'erratically' and apparent cracks between him and The Private Party started to surface. Moreover, Hardy was pinned at AEW Revolution, losing their six-man Tornado Match.

The loss was addressed on Dynamite this week as AHFO called for a meeting. Hardy tried to apologize for his actions, but the stable took a vote. While Matt assumed that Private Party would vote in his favor, they betrayed him.

AHFO proceeded to beat Matt down as Darby Allin and Sting came to Hardy's rescue. As expected, the numbers were not in their favor as the babyface continued to get assaulted.

Then the music hit, and Jeff Hardy appeared. He helped clear the ring of Andrade El Idolo and the rest of AHFO. While Jeff and Matt Hardy hugged in the ring, the shocked faces of fans, as well as Sting and Darby Allin, looked on.

It'll be interesting to see what AEW has in store for Jeff Hardy, but it looks like tag team action is his first agenda. Fans can only imagine the matches that the legendary Hardy Boyz will have in All Elite Wrestling.

How many tag titles have Matt and Jeff Hardy won together?

Many consider Hardy Boyz to be the greatest tag team of all time. While they made their name in the WWE and captured multiple titles over several years, they have also won titles in other companies. The list of their accolades is as follows:

8-Time WWE World Tag Team Champions

2-Time TNA World Tag Team Champions

1-Time ROH World Tag Team Champions

2-Time Omega Tag Team Champions

1-Time House of Glory Tag Team Champions

Matt and Jeff Hardy have been in the business for a long time, and this could be their last run as a team. The list of dream matches they could have in AEW has the fans on the edge of their seats. It'll be interesting to see how things evolve in the months ahead. For now, The Hardy Boyz are back in business!

