Jeff Hardy makes in-ring AEW debut against top tag team

This week's AEW Dynamite marked the first match for The Hardy Boyz in tag team action since 2019. The legendary tag team battled Private Party of the AFO in their maiden bout together in the promotion, following Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy's betrayal of Matt Hardy last week to eject him from the faction he founded.

Jeff Hardy was also making his in-ring AEW debut, a week after he made the crowd erupt by making his first appearance in wrestling since his controversial WWE release.

The clash saw the Hardys play their greatest hits as the crowd celebrated their return. It was The Charismatic Enigma who closed out his debut, delivering a Twist of Fate in unison with his brother and, subsequently, a Swanton Bomb to Kassidy for the win.

Following their bout, The Hardy Boyz were set to be confronted by the other members of the AFO as Andrade El Idolo's music hit. As the brothers looked set to fall prey to the numbers advantage, Sting and Darby Allin made their way to the ring to even the odds.

The Hardy Boyz's AEW debut is their first match together since winning the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles

As mentioned previously, The Hardy Boyz's last outing together was in 2019, the year their new employer was born, and Matt and Jeff Hardy were WWE Superstars. The duo captured the SmackDown Tag Team Titles from The Usos in their last match in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Their reign would last all of 21 days. The Charismatic Enigma suffered a knee injury and they were forced to vacate the titles, spelling the end of their title reign and their tenure as a tag team in the promotion.

During Jeff Hardy's recovery period, Matt Hardy was relegated to a part-time role before leaving in 2020, where he would later make his own AEW debut.

