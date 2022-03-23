"He is one of the fastest guys I've ever seen" - Jeff Hardy showers praise on rising AEW star

Jeff Hardy is well known for his death-defying moves that often leave fans in awe. The younger Hardy brother has had an illustrious career, aided by his risk-taking style, and he now finds himself in AEW. There, he has already been impressed by one of the company's brightest stars.

Hardy's debut came in the middle of a storyline between his brother, Matt, and the now-Andrade Family Office. Jeff came to the aid of his brother, Sting, and Darby Allin as the three were being assaulted by Matt's former stable. As part of this feud, the brothers will now team up with Sting and Darby to face Private Party and The Butcher and The Blade on AEW Dynamite.

During Jeff Hardy's appearance on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the Charismatic Enigma recalled meeting Allin for the first time. The two stars share quite a few similarities, as they are both extreme high-flyers.

"We talked about skateboarding, motocross, he showed me the thing he did for the video with the car," said Jeff Hardy. We were talking about if a pro wrestler has ever backflipped a dirt bike and maybe you could be the first one. I think I could do it if I came into a foam pit and had some training."

Jeff continued by praising the former TNT Champion's in-ring style.

"We had a great conversation about extreme sports and he is one of the fastest guys I’ve ever seen," Jeff continued. "The way he does that suicide dive. Matt’s told me how it feels to take it, it’s like a bullet coming at you."(H/T: WrestlingInc)

Jim Cornette wasn't happy about Jeff Hardy's performance in his first AEW match

During Episode 423 of the Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette criticized The Hardys' first match. According to the former manager, Jeff Hardy's Swanton Bomb landing was dangerous and out of character.

"Jeff goes up to the top rope for the Swanton on Kassidy," Cornette said. "He could’ve killed this f**king guy, that Swanton landed with every bit of his weight a** first on top of poor old Kassidy." (H/T: Sportskeeda)

While Jeff Hardy might have landed stiffly, the star was likely simply thrilled to be in the ring with his brother again. As Jeff settles in, he'll likely begin to perform like the Charismatic Enigma we all know and love.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Are you a fan of Jeff Hardy? Yes No 0 votes so far