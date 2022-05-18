"F*** you" – Jeff Hardy reflects on being furious with controversial WWE storyline

Former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy opened up about his feelings regarding a controversial storyline he and his brother Matt Hardy were a part of in 2009 while in WWE.

After turning heel on his brother and costing him the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble in January 2009, Matt Hardy entered a feud with his younger brother that incorporated a lot of real-life events.

Jeff's house burnt down less than a year before this feud started. Within the blaze was all of Jeff's old wrestling gear, his artwork, and tragically, his dog Jack who passed away during the fire.

It turned out that Matt (in storyline) was behind the terrible events in Jeff's life, which led to the two feuding. It was something both Hardy's felt angry about, with Jeff revealing on the most recent episode of Wrestling with Freddie that one promo almost pushed him over the edge:

“There was like one moment before I went out and I think Michael Hayes was up there and Vince and everybody, man they played the video package and Jack, our dog that died in the fire was the last visual of that, and I almost broke down. They were like, ‘you’ve got to be fired up,’ and I was like ‘f*** you.’” (from 23:29 to 23:46)

Jeff explained that while he's fine performing as a wrestler since it is all an act, sometimes bringing in something so sensitive isn't the best idea:

“I’m not getting f****** fired up, I’m going out there as Stone Cold [Steve Austin], because, man, that s*** really happened, you know, this s*** is fake what we are doing now, it’s just an act, so to speak. That was when I just went out like Stone Cold, like, ‘I’m not getting fired up at all.’” (from 23:48 to 24:06)

Matt and Jeff Hardy have been on a roll since joining forces again

It's said that blood is thicker than water, and no two people personify that sentiment more than Matt and Jeff Hardy, who, since reforming, have been living their best lives in AEW and on the independent circuit.

In AEW, The Hardys are undefeated with two wins and zero losses in tag team action, another two wins in eight-man matches, and the fifth win in a ten-man tag team match.

Jeff has branched out as a singles wrestler. He recently reached the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Cup Tournament. So far, he has defeated Bobby Fish and Darby Allin, with a semi-final match with Adam Cole slated for the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

Outside of AEW, The Hardys rolled back the years against teams like Chris Masters & Ken Anderson, the former Enzo & Cass, and the OGK from Ring of Honor, winning those bouts.

