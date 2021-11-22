"Made it very real in the long run" – Jeff Hardy on working with current AEW star

Jeff Hardy recently spoke about AEW's CM Punk.

In a Survivor Series pre-show interview with Inside the Ropes, when Jeff Hardy was asked about his feud with CM Punk, he said:

"Even with CM Punk [we had] the controversial kind of storyline between us, with him being the straight edge [and] me being the guy with drug issues, it just made it very real in the long run."

Jeff Hardy and CM Punk feuded in WWE in 2009. Punk stole the World Heavyweight Championship from Hardy by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract at Extreme Rules 2009.

The two engaged in an angle of conflict between Hardy’s substance abuse and Punk’s straight-edge lifestyle, which culminated in a Steel Cage Match on SmackDown. In a losing effort, Hardy left WWE as per the match stipulation. Remembering the moment Hardy added:

"When I had to retire because he [CM Punk] beat me in that cage match, I said this one thing. This is not goodbye forever, it's only goodbye for now. Nine years later, man, I finally stayed true to what I said."

Hardy seemed optimistic about Punk’s current AEW tenure. He assertively said:

"[It's cool to see] him [CM Punk] and Matt [Hardy] to be over in that other wrestling world doing really well. It's just so cool to see all three of us, later in life, still performing to the [level] like we perform."

Jeff also did not rule out the possibility of an AEW run. When asked about reuniting with brother Matt once more, Jeff said wrestling is unpredictable and he'd love to reunite with his brother, be it in WWE or AEW.

Jeff Hardy loses his match in Survivor Series

Jeff Hardy was part of the RAW vs. SmackDown Traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Tag Team Match representing Smackdown.

With him and Seth Rollins being the final two, Hardy almost won the bout for the Blue Brand with the Swanton Bomb. However, Seth countered at the last moment and secured victory for RAW via a pinfall after executing The Stomp.

