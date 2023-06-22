Jeff Hardy suffers his first pinfall loss in over 400 days to WWE Hall of Famer's son

Austin and Colten Gunn took on Matt and Jeff Hardy in tag team action on this week's AEW Dynamite. The last time these two tag teams shared the ring was on the Buy-In pre-show for Double or Nothing when Hook and The Hardys took on Ethan Page and The Gunns, which the latter team lost.

For the majority of tonight's match, it seemed that The Hardys had the upper hand. Jeff Hardy was locked in and poised to hit his famous Swanton Bomb until a surprise interference by Bullet Club Gold cost them the match. This marks Jeff Hardy's first loss in over a year, with his previous defeat coming at the hands of Adam Cole.

An alliance between The Gunns and Bullet Club Gold has been teased once again. It all started when The Gunns interfered in the match between Ricky Starks and Jay White earlier this month, giving White some much-needed help. It now seems that the sons of WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn may have indeed joined Bullet Club Gold.

