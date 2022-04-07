"It's just sad"- AEW personnel accuses WWE legend of benefiting from Jeff Hardy's arrival

Jeff Hardy was dubbed the Charismatic Enigma very early on in his career. The nickname was not only attributed to his style but due to how much he differs from Matt.

The Hardys work well together, but often times their differences have caused them to clash. This came to its height during the brother's uncomfortable 2009 feud that involved real-life tragedies. Today the two brothers are in the same corner, but a certain AEW personality thinks Matt Hardy is leeching off of Jeff.

AFO Assistant Jose recently took to Twitter to accuse Matt of profiting off of Jeff Hardy's return in light of their upcoming match.

"Seeing #JeffHardy dancing down to the ring instead of saving his brother was fun,but now it’s just sad seeing @MATTHARDYBRAND profit off him and force Jeff to put his body at risk by facing @andycomplains @BladeofBuffalo. These killers will put away The Hardys #aew AEWDynamite" - Jose Tweeted.

The brothers will face off against The Butcher and The Blade in a Tables Tag Match. Longtime fans know that this is a Hardy specialty, so Dynamite will likely be explosive as the brothers push themselves to their limits.

Jeff Hardy has disclosed that he had to adjust his finishing move The Swanton Bomb to The Crouton Bomb

When Jeff Hardy first performed his iconic finishing move on Marc Quen, fans pointed out that it looked far more dangerous than before. Not only did Jeff land right on top of Quen, but he also barely missed knocking his head.

Matt Hardy, however, took to Twitter to clarify that the move now better protects Jeff. During AdFreeShow's post-show media scrum, Jeff was asked about the new move and why he adjusted it.

"Yeah, it hurts. It hurts the guy. It’s no longer the Swanton Bomb, it’s the Crouton Bomb. The other night with Marc Quen, I just crushed him. It was terrible. We had an indie show with nZo and Cass and I really took care of him, man. So I rolled right off him. It’s one of those things, man. As you get older, you kind of like, lose control on certain things," - Hardy said. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

As the brothers go into a match that will most likely have some extreme spots, they can rest assured that Jeff will at least protect himself more. The Hardys are no longer in their 20s, but somehow still pull off the same moves they did in their youth.

