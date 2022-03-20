×
"I didn't sleep" – Jeff Hardy gives more details about AEW debut, his nerves the night before

Jeff Hardy talks about his All Elite debut.
Modified Mar 20, 2022 01:47 PM IST
Jeff Hardy recently appeared on the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, where he spoke about his nerves the night before his AEW debut.

Jeff got released from WWE after walking out during a tag-team match on a house show and refusing to take a drug test. He made his AEW debut on Dynamite, coming out to save his brother Matt and Darby Allin & Sting from the Andrade Family Office (AFO).

On the same podcast, Jeff recalled the night before his debut, spoke about his nerves, and said he expected AEW to push his debut by a week because of an interview he did during one of his concerts:

“I was crazy nervous that whole day because it was so bizarre, the night before, I had no idea what time my flight was, if I was going. I kept telling myself they’re probably gonna wait until next week because that interview I did at one of my music shows got leaked and I pretty much plainly said when I enhanced the video that I am going to AEW." (from 52:11 to 52:28)

Hardy also revealed that he did not sleep once his flight details came through:

"Beth went to check my phone and said ‘oh, it’s happening, You just got your flight info’, and so it was on from that point on, and I didn’t sleep and I know Matt didn’t either that night." (from 52:46 to 53:01)

You can check out the entire segment here:

The Hardys made their AEW debut this week on Dynamite

This week, Jeff & Matt Hardy made their in-ring debut on the St. Patrick's Day Slam edition of Dynamite. They faced Matt's former students, Mark Quen & Isiah Kassidy, also known as Private Party. The Hardys beat Private Party after Jeff put Kassidy away with a Swanton Bomb.

After the match, they got surrounded by the AFO, but Sting & Darby Allin came to their rescue.

AEW announced that the Hardys, Sting, and Darby would face Private Party and The Butcher & The Blade in a Texas Tornado Tag Match on Rampage.

Who do you think will come out on top? Let us know in the comments.

Edited by Abhinav Singh
