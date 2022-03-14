×
Create
Notifications

Jeff Hardy on whether The Hardy Boyz' AEW run would be the last of their legendary stint in pro wrestling

Jeff Hardy at an AEW Rampage event in 2022
Jeff Hardy at an AEW Rampage event in 2022
Sam Palmer
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Mar 14, 2022 10:33 PM IST
News

AEW star and former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy stated that his run with his brother Matt Hardy in the AEW tag team division might be their last as a duo.

After months of speculation, Jeff finally made his AEW debut on the March 9th edition of Dynamite, coming to the aid of his brother Matt, as well as Sting and Darby Allin. The Andrade Hardy Family Office attacked the babyfaces before Jeff Hardy made the save.

Speaking at a Signed By Superstars virtual signing, Jeff was asked several questions about what the future holds for him in AEW and the future of The Hardy Boyz as a team. Here's what Jeff had to say:

“For now, definitely teaming with Matt again. It’s going to be the last run and is going to be the best one.” said Jeff Hardy (H/T Wrestling Inc.).
JEFF HARDY AEW DEBUT! #AEWDynamite https://t.co/2N9oZU8bal

Jeff was reportedly set for a main event feud with Universal Champion Roman Reigns in WWE before his release. Therefore, the possibility of seeing Jeff as a solo act in AEW isn't out of the question. For now, AEW fans will get to see possibly the final run of one of the greatest tag teams in wrestling history.

Matt and Jeff Hardy join an incredibly stacked AEW tag team division

One thing that AEW strived for when it was first established in 2019 was that tag team wrestling is not only alive and well, but it can also be the focal point of an entire wrestling company.

With The Young Bucks still acting as Executive Vice Presidents in AEW, tag team wrestling will always be something that AEW will attempt to put in the spotlight whenever the opportunity arises.

I can't wait for some good dream matches from the Hardy Boyz #AEWDynamite https://t.co/idJ2H60epD

The Hardy Boyz can take on multiple dream opponents during their stint in AEW. Whether it be reigniting their ROH rivalry with The Young Bucks, using their flips to fight FTR's fists, or going after the AEW Tag Team Championships currently held by Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus, the possibilities are endless.

Also Read Article Continues below

Who do you want The Hardy Boyz to face in AEW? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Edited by Pratik Singh
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी