Jeff Jarrett is "better than Shawn [Michaels]," claims WWE veteran

WWE legends Jeff Jarrett and Shawn Michaels are among the biggest names in the pro wrestling industry. Former WWE star Damien Sandow believes Double J was a better showman than Michaels in his prime.

Michaels and Jarrett have had wildly different careers. HBK competed in WWE/WWF for decades and became a multi-time champion in the promotion. Double J has, in contrast, wrestled in numerous companies and even established a few. He is still actively competing in AEW.

During his recent appearance on Storytime with Dutch Mantell, Sandow expressed his childhood admiration for Jarrett and how the latter was better than Shawn Michaels.

"The Double J character, the showmanship? When I was growing up, that was my favorite wrestler. Double J, oh my God, in terms of showmanship, I think he was better than Shawn [Michaels]. (...) With the horse and the light-up glasses? The outfits he had? Oh, my God. The only one that came close in terms of showmanship, not in-ring ability, was Johnny B Badd." (04:33 onward)

Jarrett recently revisited fellow WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner's infamous "Steiner Math" promo and surprisingly praised the segment.

Damien Sandow believes it's "asinine" for young AEW stars not to idolize the WWE Hall of Famer

AEW star Jungle Boy recently claimed he doesn't go to stars like Billy Gunn for advice. Jim Cornette shared his take on the comments and harshly criticized the young star.

Earlier during the same episode, Sandow recalled recently seeing Jarrett in AEW and the response he gets from fans.

"I watched this, this was about two-three months ago. Jeff Jarrett is [in] AEW, and the crowd is going nuts. I mean, they are just losing it. And he’s in a tag match with someone, and they’re not doing flips, but the crowd was going nuts. If I am a young guy, and I see a guy like Jeff?" (04:05 onward)

The star added that it would be foolish not to take advice from Jarrett, echoing Cornette's sentiments.

"If I was a young guy, to not go ‘Huh, how do I do that?’ That is asinine." (05:30 onward)

It remains to be seen if the young stars in All Elite Wrestling will take advice from the WWE veterans on the company's roster.

