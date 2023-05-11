"I hate to say it" - Jeff Jarrett grudgingly concedes WWE Hall of Famer's promo still stands out today

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett has donned many hats in the pro wrestling world, including establishing TNA (IMPACT Wrestling). During his stint with the promotion, Scott Steiner cut the iconic Steiner Math" promo, and Jarrett recently reacted to it.

"The Steiner Math" promo is fondly remembered by many fans as one of the most hilarious segments of the 2000s. Some believe it unironically made the WWE Hall of Famer more famous than he already was.

During a recent episode of his My World podcast, Jeff Jarrett rewatched the legendary "Steiner Math Promo" and explained why the segment is still discussed today.

"Nowadays, well, it started in The Attitude Era, (…) in the late '90s they all turned to catchphrases. [The] Rock had catchphrases. Mick Foley or Mankind, ‘Have a nice day.’ His were some awesome promos, but it’s all about the catchphrase. [D-Generation X]? All about the catchphrase. [Scott Steiner] did this in ’08, in the era of catchphrases, and I think, in a way makes it so – I hate to say it – special or unique. Nowadays, it’s so hard to resonate." (05:16 onward)

Fightful Wrestling @Fightful 15 years ago today, Steiner math. Legendary



The WWE veteran recently addressed the rumors of AEW stars being unhappy with their television time. During his appearance on the Zaslow Show 2.0, Jarrett urged the roster to act instead of complain.

The WWE veteran also recalled when he first heard of Scott Steiner's promo

During his storied pro wrestling career, Jeff Jarrett has appeared in numerous promotions such as WWE, WCW, TNA, and now AEW. Due to this, Disco Inferno believes Tony Khan should do everything he can to listen to Jarrett's advice and direction.

In the same podcast episode, the WWE Hall of Famer recalled where he first heard about Steiner's TNA segment.

"I believe I heard a little bit of ‘Hey, Scott wants to do this promo.’ And I said, ‘Let Scott roll with it as long as we’re promoting the match. He’ll do it in his own way.’ And then afterward it was a little bit of chatter like ‘You ain’t gonna believe how he did this.’" (03:28 onward)

Luckily for Jeff Jarrett, the segment was one of the most talked-about promos that year, and even today, fans often share clips of the Steiner Math promo.

