Wrestling veteran urges Tony Khan to take help from a WWE Hall of Famer

Tony Khan is a very busy man. Being the head of a major wrestling promotion, and being involved in American football and soccer franchises is not an easy task. One wrestling veteran believes that Khan should lighten his heavy load by relying on a WWE Hall of Famer to help him run AEW.

Jeff Jarrett made his professional wrestling debut in 1986 and has been working for AEW since last year. In addition to his years of experience between the ropes, Double J also has in-depth backstage knowledge of how to run a promotion from his time in TNA and Global Force Wrestling.

Speaking on his Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno urged Tony Khan to seek advice from the WWE Hall of Famer:

“Tony Khan should be leaning on Jeff Jarrett for advice. Okay, because like anybody that’s ever worked with Jeff Jarrett – the guy is a wealth of knowledge in the professional wrestling business.” [01:04 – 01:14]

Jarrett is heavily featured on AEW's product and is currently involved in a feud with the promotion's Tag Team Champions, FTR.

Konnan says Tony Khan should get assistance from another AEW personality

Speaking on the same episode of the podcast, wrestling veteran Konnan agreed with Disco Inferno's sentiments about Tony Khan being too busy and said that this could lead to problems down the line.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo #AEW Chris Jericho has reportedly become Tony Khan's most trusted confidant in AEW, there are others in AEW who don't want CM Punk back wrestlingnews.co/aew-news/chris… Chris Jericho has reportedly become Tony Khan's most trusted confidant in AEW, there are others in AEW who don't want CM Punk back wrestlingnews.co/aew-news/chris… #AEW https://t.co/FXWml5bBf8

Konnan mentioned another name that could help bare the load — Sonjay Dutt. The former TNA star currently has both an on-screen and backstage role in AEW.

“It’s mind-boggling to me that Tony has the time, or even has the energy, or even has the creative make-up to make four shows pop. […] Plus pay-per-views. Plus handling talent. Plus working in football and soccer and all this other sh*t that he does. It’s mind-boggling to me that he can take all of this on. And, you know, and that’s a huge problem. He needs help. And he needs to find people he can trust. Bro, I would put Sonjay [Dutt] – he’s very sharp. When I did the LAX thing, him and Jeremy Borash helped me a lot on that.” [02:41 – 03:28]

Whether Sonjay Dutt and Jeff Jarrett will pick up more significant roles in AEW's operations remains yet to be seen. Nonetheless, Tony Khan has plenty of resources he can rely on if need be.

