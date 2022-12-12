AEW star details the reason why he decided to quit WWE

In recent years, many former WWE Superstars and backstage hands have jumped ship to new promotion All Elite Wrestling. One of them who did this was former World Wrestling Entertainment producer, Sonjay Dutt.

Dutt has been in the business for over 20 years. In that time, he has worked for every top wrestling promotion in the US in some capacity. Whether it be as a wrestler, ringside manager, or backstage producer, the 40-year-old has done it all.

The now AEW manager worked for the Stanford-based pro wrestling company from 2019 to 2021. He felt his talents were not used as he was only allowed to work as a producer in WWE. Dutt recently expanded on his time with the company whilst speaking to Renee Paquette on The Sessions.

"So, for 10 years now, like a lot of people, especially if you've worked with me in WWE where I was just a match producer, and that is kind of what WWE is where, 'Okay, this is your job,' which kind of was part of the reason why I wanted to quit. I was like, 'Look, I know in my heart of hearts I can do more than just be a match producer,' because before WWE I was at Impact, and what you see now I did at Impact. So, I had all these experiences and when I got to WWE it was like, 'Okay, you have this one segment, and you're gonna produce it, and then that's it.'" (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Appreciate you having me on; enjoy our conversation everyone! Renee Paquette @ReneePaquette The truth behind @sonjaydutterson and his sharp ass no. 2 pencil! Hell of a guest on todays pod. Sonjay rules! We need to all slap a little respect on this man’s name. He literally does it ALL in @AEW - and it’s very impressive. Give us a listen today! The truth behind @sonjaydutterson and his sharp ass no. 2 pencil! Hell of a guest on todays pod. Sonjay rules! We need to all slap a little respect on this man’s name. He literally does it ALL in @AEW - and it’s very impressive. Give us a listen today! https://t.co/tcdPXrDTZ2 Thank you Renee!!Appreciate you having me on; enjoy our conversation everyone! twitter.com/reneepaquette/… Thank you Renee!! Appreciate you having me on; enjoy our conversation everyone! twitter.com/reneepaquette/…

For the majority of this year, Sonjay Dutt has served as the ringside manager and mouthpiece for both wrestling veteran Jay Lethal and the 7-foot-2-inch monster, Satnam Singh.

Will the former WWE producer ever wrestle again?

With the expection of a trios match on AEW Rampage, this past August, the 20-year veteran has not wrestled full-time for over 5 years after various Achilles injuries took him out of action.

Speaking on AEW Unrestricted, Sonjay Dutt was asked whether he would ever consider returning to the ring on a full-time basis.

“Unlikely. There will be a zero chance that I will be returning to the ring. Let’s put it like this, if I was fixed physically if my body was 100% that would be something I would consider. But until that happens, there is no way I’m getting in the ring I’m not doing it.” [37:50-38:06](H/T Sportskeeda)

He may be coy about a return to action at this point in time. Given how many top stars in recent years have made their wrestling comebacks, do not be surprised if Dutt decides to lace up his boots once more.

