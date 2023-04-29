Former WWE Champion 'likes' a tweet asking Tony Khan to sign him to AEW

A former WWE Champion seemingly hinted at wanting Tony Khan to sign him to AEW. The star is none other than Rob Van Dam.

The WWE Hall of Famer has wrestled in several promotions all around the world and has held multiple championships as well. RVD has not wrestled since December 2022 when he defeated Rhino.

A fan recently shared a request to Tony Khan that he wanted to see the former ECW World Champion compete inside an AEW ring. Rob Van Dam also seemingly agreed to the request as he liked the fan's tweet.

A few days ago, the former WWE Champion replied to a fan who was eager to know if Rob Van Dam was interested in working at All Elite Wrestling if the promotion's president Tony Khan offered him a contract.

"Yes. Yes," Rob Van Dam tweeted.

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross praised Rob Van Dam

On a recent episode of The Grillin' JR podcast, the AEW commentator shared his thoughts on RVD. He claimed that the wrestling veteran was one of the most underrated stars in the business.

"One of the most underrated superstars of all time. The distraction of marijuana took some people's eye off the fact that this guy is one hell of a wrestler. I tried to think when we were preparing the show, is there a match that he s**t the bed somewhere along the way in a big match on TV? I couldn't recall one," Jim Ross said.

Ross also mentioned that there were several people who doubted the former WWE Champion's in-ring skills, but he worked hard and proved all the naysayers wrong.

"Look what all he overcame. The perception that he was unreliable, that he couldn't get the job done. He proved all those naysayers wrong in a major way. He had a hell of a run." Ross continued.

RVD made a surprise return to tonight's special Draft episode of SmackDown representing RAW during the second round of picks.

