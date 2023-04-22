"One of the most underrated superstars of all time" – Jim Ross on WWE Hall of Famer

Jim Ross worked with hundreds of superstars during his time as a WWE commentator and talent relations executive, including Rob Van Dam (RVD). In a recent podcast episode, Ross explained why RVD is among the most underrated wrestlers ever.

Van Dam made his name in ECW in the 1990s before becoming one of WWE's most popular stars in the 2000s. Known for his high-flying and hard-hitting offense, the 52-year-old also appeared in companies including IMPACT Wrestling and WCW.

On Grilling JR, Ross said RVD never had a bad match with anyone during his time in WWE:

"One of the most underrated superstars of all time. The distraction of marijuana took some people's eye off the fact that this guy is one hell of a wrestler. I tried to think when we were preparing the show, is there a match that he s**t the bed somewhere along the way in a big match on TV? I couldn't recall one." [1:41:46 – 1:42:12]

RVD worked for WWE between 2001-2007 and 2013-2014. He won several titles with the company, including the WWE Championship and ECW World Championship. In 2021, the wrestling legend was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Jim Ross on RVD overcoming his naysayers

Shawn Michaels and Triple H were allegedly among those who disliked RVD in the early days of his WWE career. The Undertaker also complained about the former ECW star being too tough with his opponents.

Jim Ross enjoys spending time with RVD and is proud of the fan favorite for overcoming his doubters:

"Look what all he overcame. The perception that he was unreliable, that he couldn't get the job done. He proved all those naysayers wrong in a major way. He had a hell of a run. I enjoy talking to him. I enjoy hanging around him when I see him. It's fun. I can see again, as I said earlier, why the audience has gravitated to him in a variety of arenas for the last several years." [1:42:27 – 1:42:58]

Ross also spoke about the time that RVD refused to lose against a WWE Hall of Famer during ECW's invasion of RAW in 1997.

