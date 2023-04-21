Jim Ross on Shawn Michaels and Triple H allegedly disliking WWE Hall of Famer

Jim Ross recently addressed a long-standing rumor that Shawn Michaels and Triple H had problems with Rob Van Dam (RVD) in WWE.

RVD quickly became one of WWE's most exciting superstars after joining the company in 2001. The following year, he feuded with Michaels and Triple H in a main event storyline. At the time, it was widely speculated that the D-Generation X members disliked the ECW legend due to his attitude backstage.

Ross worked as a commentator and talent relations executive when RVD joined WWE. On his Grilling JR podcast, he gave his thoughts on whether Van Dam might have clashed with WWE's current creative figureheads:

"Yeah, he had a different personality," Ross said. "He wasn't the most extroverted guy. Something could have occurred in a conversation between those three guys that I'm not privy to, but both those guys are smart enough to know that on a good day, a right day, a match with RVD was money, and guys are gonna be more motivated by money, or the potential thereof of more money, so I don't think that Shawn or Hunter [Triple H] would pass up the opportunity to work with a top guy who does unique things." [1:17:36 – 1:18:26]

In November 2002, RVD landed on Triple H's neck with his shin while performing a Five Star Frog Splash from an Elimination Chamber pod. Van Dam later revealed that he felt "horrible" about the incident.

Did Shawn Michaels and Triple H really dislike RVD?

Rob Van Dam recently admitted that he used to think Triple H was trying to hold him back. However, he now believes The Game simply did not understand his anti-authority and non-conformist approach.

JFS @JoseFSa55876365 Watched the first ever elimination chamber in 2002 at Survivor Series in Madison Square Garden. Such a brutal match, HHH is lucky to be alive, & the way it ended was amazing. #EliminationChamber Watched the first ever elimination chamber in 2002 at Survivor Series in Madison Square Garden. Such a brutal match, HHH is lucky to be alive, & the way it ended was amazing. #EliminationChamber https://t.co/KT4cPTd0yU

In December 2022, WWE creative team member Bruce Prichard claimed on his podcast that the wrestling legends never had issues with RVD:

"No. They actually were both big fans of Rob and were two of the proponents that, you know, wanted to get Rob into the mix."

Two decades on, RVD is viewed by many as one of the most talented wrestlers of his generation. The 52-year-old was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021.

Do you think HHH purposely held RVD back? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Grilling JR and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use Jim Ross' quotes from this article.

Check out a never-before-heard Chris Benoit story right here from a WWE Hall of Famer

Poll : 0 votes