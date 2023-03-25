"I don't take it as personal" - Former WWE Champion reveals whether Triple H buried him

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam (RVD) recently addressed whether Triple H tried to bury him earlier in his career.

After a successful run in ECW, RVD signed with Vince McMahon's promotion in 2001. He spent about six years as an active competitor and won the WWE and ECW Championships, among many others. He left the company in 2007. The Whole Dam Show briefly returned in 2013 before departing again in 2014. Seven years later, RVD entered the Hall of Fame.

In a recent interview with Cafe de Rene, RVD addressed whether Triple H buried him in WWE. The Hall of Famer disclosed that he initially thought so in 2005:

"What's funny like at this stage having the perspective of a much bigger picture. That means something completely different than it did back then. With that competitive heart being in the mix back in 2005 or whatever, then it felt like, 'this motherf**ker, like he's competition with me, and just because he doesn't like me he's holding me back. And if it wasn't for him, boom,'" he said.

However, the 52-year-old legend revealed that he now has a different perspective on how things happened:

"I don't take it as personal if that is the truth, you know. I think that Hunter had the right, just like anybody did, to think that I was a bit of a wildcard, you know. Because I was a non-conformist and also kinda like pushed back to authority and I was very uncensored in every which way," RVD added. [52:10 - 53:40]

RVD believes he "f**ked up" his run as WWE Champion

In June 2006, Rob Van Dam defeated John Cena at ECW One Night Stand to capture the WWE Championship for the first time. However, he dropped the title only 22 days later to Edge on an episode of Monday Night RAW.

The next night, he lost his ECW World Heavyweight Title to The Big Show. The 52-year-old was then suspended for 30 days due to getting arrested for speeding and possession of drugs.

In his interview with Cafe de Rene, RVD disclosed that he believes he "f**ked up" his run as world champion:

"So when I did get it the championship belt in 2006, you know, prospectively I kinda did f**k up, you know. I shouldn't say I kinda. I did f**k up," he said. [53:44 - 53:52]

