Wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam has won fans' hearts with a wholesome comment on Twitter.

RVD has been married to Katie Forbes for about two years now. He never shies away from publicly expressing his love for Forbes.

Forbes recently shared a picture where she can be seen kissing Rob Van Dam in a heartfelt moment. The image received a response from a fan who wrote that if the loving couple gets divorced someday, they'll never believe in love again. The tweet received an incredibly wholesome reaction from RVD. Check it out below:

"Never gonna happen. If everyone could have such an honest and amazing bond, I would recommend it. She’s my favorite person I [have] ever met. ❤️"

The WWE legend has been with Katie Forbes since 2016

RVD's ex-wife Sonia Delbeck filed for divorce in July 2016. That same year, the wrestling legend began dating Katie Forbes. The real-life couple was prominently featured on IMPACT Wrestling during RVD's 2019-20 stint in the promotion.

Rob Van Dam was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021. Katie Forbes was present at the Hall of Fame ceremony to support her partner. Here's what she said about accepting a contract from the promotion if she was offered one:

"Yes, that’s what I wanna do. On IMPACT Wrestling, I had the highest amount of views out of anybody on the YouTube. Yeah, so I was like, ‘Katie equals clicks’ but I might be a little too inappropriate for WWE right now. That’s what I’m scared of. I don’t know but I’m scandalous. But that’s just me." [H/T Post Wrestling]

Katie Forbes and Rob Van Dam are inseparable and seem to be having fun while married. The Sportskeeda community wishes them nothing but many more years of happiness.

