Former WWE Champion thinks Roman Reigns was the best male wrestler of 2022 (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam has picked Roman Reigns as the "Male Wrestler of the Year" 2022 in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

The Tribal Chief remained firmly on top of the mountain throughout 2022, vanquishing everyone who stepped up to him. He also cemented his place as the biggest star in WWE after defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Reigns also led Bloodline to newer heights, with the stable becoming the most dominant in all of wrestling.

Speaking to Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, RVD picked Roman Reigns as his choice for the "Male Wrestler of the Year." The WWE legend explained the fact that Reigns was the biggest star in the business today made him pick The Tribal Chief.

"I'm gonna with Roman Reigns because he seems like the most biggest and most pushed out of all of those," said RVD. (4:41 - 4:50)

Mark Henry also picked Roman Reigns as the best male wrestler of 2022

One of our other experts, Mark Henry, also picked The Tribal Chief as the "Male Wrestler of the Year." He termed Reigns the "hottest" star in the business and mentioned how WWE's programming revolved around him. Henry also credited the Bloodline leader for elevating Sami Zayn and Jey Uso through his work.

"I would have to pick Roman Reigns. Reigns would have his own gravitational pull if he was a planet. The whole show is based around him. He's given life as a mother and father to The Usos as well as Sami Zayn. And now he's done the same thing with Solo Sikoa. Reigns is, right now, the hottest wrestler in the world," said Mark Henry.

Reigns will main event his third WrestleMania in a row when he defends his Undisputed Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at the show's 39 edition.

