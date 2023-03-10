"Would have his own gravitational pull if he was a planet" - WWE legend picks Roman Reigns as the male wrestler of 2022 (Exclusive)

WWE legend and AEW star Mark Henry has picked Roman Reigns as the "Male Wrestler of the Year" 2022 in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

Just like in 2021, The Tribal Chief remained undefeated for the entirety of 2022 as well. Reigns became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 38, where he defeated Brock Lesnar in a title vs. title match.

He's closing in on 1000 days as the champion, and it's safe to say it wouldn't be surprising to see him accomplish this feat if he took down Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Mark Henry picked Roman Reigns as his "Male Wrestler of the Year."

The AEW star explained that WWE revolved around The Tribal Chief today and that he had given life to his Bloodline stablemates and Sami Zayn. The former WWE World Champion feels Reigns was the "hottest wrestler" in the world today.

"I would have to pick Roman Reigns. Roman Reigns would have his own gravitational pull if he was a planet. The whole show is based around him. He's given life as a mother and father to The Usos as well as Sami Zayn. And now he's done the same thing with Solo Sikoa. Roman Reigns is, right now, the hottest wrestler in the world," said Mark Henry. (1:32 - 2:10)

Check out the full video below:

Hugo Savinovich thinks Roman Reigns is the most evil heel in wrestling

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Hugo Savinovich picked Roman Reigns as the "Most Evil Heel of the Year."

He explained the sheer volume of people from across the world tuning into WWE's programming and watching Reigns makes him the right pick for the accolade.

"The people see WWE and their product, regardless if I'm upset with their storyline or not, weekly. Let's be honest, people say that shouldn't count. Yes, it should count. People see him in Russia, China, Latin America, United States. There is no other company that comes close to people that watch a wrestling product. Therefore, with the greatest of the mic, the story of the Bloodline Chief. In my case I gotta go with Roman."

It remains to be seen if The Tribal Chief manages to overcome the threat posed by Cody Rhodes and retain his Undisputed WWE Universal title at WrestleMania 39.

