Former WWE personality discusses why Roman Reigns is the most evil heel in wrestling (Exclusive)

Former WWE commentator Hugo Savinovich recently picked Roman Reigns as his choice for the most evil heel of the year.

The leader of The Bloodline has been a champion for over 900 days now. In this current run, Reigns has managed to demolish every challenger that stood up to him. At the same time, The Tribal Chief ruled over the Island of Relevancy with an iron hand and kept The Bloodline close whenever he needed support.

On this week's UnSKripted podcast, Hugo mentioned that Roman Reigns would be the best heel just by the sheer number of people watching him weekly. He reasoned that WWE was the most-watched wrestling product and Reigns was the top heel there, making him the best in the business.

"The people see WWE and their product, regardless if I'm upset with their storyline or not, weekly. Let's be honest, people say that shouldn't count. Yes, it should count. People see him in Russia, China, Latin America, United States. There is no other company that comes close to people that watch a wrestling product. Therefore, with the greatest of the mic, the story of the Bloodline Chief. In my case I gotta go with Roman." [27:33 - 28:08]

Michael picked MJF over Roman Reigns as the top heel

During the same conversation, Lucha Libre VP Michael Morales Torres felt that current AEW Champion MJF has gone above and beyond to become the most hated man in wrestling.

"I gotta go with MJF. As a heel, the things that he's doing. I don't not approve the tequila thing at the kid at all. That was not necessary. But the way he's making everyone hate him for real. Like no one likes him. The audience boos him. His hometown loves him, but instead, no one else likes MJF. That's great, that's his work." [28:38 - 29:11]

The Tribal chief is ahead of the Devil himself in our standings, but it still is a very close fight for the

He did not condone MJF's actions at AEW Revolution but felt that the star is currently the most dastardly heel in the business.

