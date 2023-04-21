Jim Ross on The Undertaker complaining backstage about his WWE opponent

Jim Ross recently gave his thoughts on when The Undertaker spoke up backstage about Rob Van Dam (RVD).

While RVD is widely viewed as one of the most talented wrestlers of his generation, some felt that the high-flyer hit his opponents too hard. The ECW legend faced almost every top superstar on the roster after joining WWE in 2001, including The Undertaker.

Ross worked for WWE at the time as a commentator and talent relations executive. On his Grilling JR podcast, the veteran announcer confirmed that The Deadman took exception to RVD's heavy-hitting style:

"Yeah, of course," Ross said when asked if he listened to the complaint. "Out of respect to The Undertaker, I'm not gonna ignore it, and Undertaker would not have any issues with me going to RVD and saying, 'Hey, look, you're getting a bad rep on stiffing people, and the latest one to complain was 'Taker. 'Taker don't complain about nothing unless it's there, it's real, so you've gotta be more aware of some of the things you do that are marginal. If you miss it this much, we're cool. But if you're off this much, it's dangerous.'" [1:08:27 – 1:09:06]

RVD famously defeated The Undertaker on the November 12, 2001, episode of RAW to retain the Hardcore Championship. The two also crossed paths at Vengeance 2001 and in a series of matches in 2002.

Jim Ross plays down The Undertaker's complaint

As a talent relations executive, Jim Ross was often tasked with trying to resolve WWE Superstars' issues behind the scenes.

Ross clarified that the topic of RVD's in-ring style was not as big of a problem as some reports suggested:

"I don't know how it all worked out, but I don't remember having ongoing issues with it (…) It was not as bad as the media and the dirt sheets and all that other stuff would like for it to have been. It wasn't that way. It was addressed." [1:09:08 – 1:09:30]

Ross also spoke about the time that RVD refused to lose to a WWE Hall of Famer in 1997.

