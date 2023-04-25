6-time WWE Intercontinental Champion is interested in signing with AEW

AEW has one of the most talented rosters in the history of professional wrestling, and it seems that a former WWE Intercontinental Champion would be open to joining Tony Khan's company in the future.

The star in question is WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam, who seems to be reaching the tail end of his career as he circulates around the independent scene. Van Dam has not worked for any promotion on a full-time basis since his stint with Impact Wrestling in 2020.

But it seems that the "Whole F'N Show" would be open to working for All Elite Wrestling, as RVD responded to a fan on Twitter asking him whether he would be open to joining AEW.

"Yes. Yes." tweeted @TherealRVD

Rob Van Dam has interacted with a number of AEW stars during his time on the independent circuit, including the likes of Matt Hardy, Dante Martin, and Marq Quen, but at the time of writing, has not been approached by All Elite Wrestling.

AEW's Jim Ross recently called Rob Van Dam underrated

RVD will go down as one of the most popular performers of all time thanks to his stellar work in ECW, WWE, and TNA, but despite being adored by fans around the world, some people still feel that Van Dam is underrated.

One of those people is All Elite Wrestling commentator Jim Ross, who stated on his "Grilling JR" podcast that RVD couldn't have a bad match with anyone, and that he is one of the most underrated talents of all time.

JR admitted that he feels as if Rob Van Dam's love for cannabis prevented people from seeing him on the same level as some of WWE's greatest performers ever.

