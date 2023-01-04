Jeff Jarrett breaks silence in fiery rant against Kurt Angle following controversial AEW Dynamite segment

Last week on the special New Year's Smash episode of AEW Dynamite, the real-life heat between WWE Hall of Famers Jeff Jarrett and Kurt Angle was unveiled on TV. Double J recently opened up about the issue and went on a rant about the Olympic Gold Medalist.

Current AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Acclaimed, performed a diss track on Dynamite. The champions dissed Sonjay Dutt, Satnam Singh, Jay Lethal, and Double J.

One of Max Caster's disses was about Jarrett and his real-life heat about Kurt Angle, where he claimed that the WWE Hall of Famer stole the wife of Angle.

"You're the worst Jeffrey since Dahmer. Sailing upwards is just your way of life, and you're stealing money like it is Kurt Angle's wife," Max Caster rapped.

Following the segment, Kurt Angle claimed in a now-deleted tweet that it's laughable that Double J still attempted to get heat by using his name.

During the latest episode of the My World podcast, Jeff Jarrett opened up about the segment and had some stern words for Angle. He claimed that the Olympic Gold Medalist is delusional for thinking Jarrett needs to use his name to garner heat.

“Enough is enough. We’re 13 years removed from this and I’m sure Kurt is, I would assume, he’s sick and tired of it because he tweeted and tried to get in AEW business and he tweeted and that’s why I said I wanted to address this. He tweeted, and when you got to use my name to get heat after 12 years, Kurt Angle, if you think I need your name to get heat after 12 years, you’re delusional,” Jeff Jarrett said. [H/T Inside the Ropes]

Jeff Jarrett reveals why he was quiet about the controversy for 12 years

While speaking on the same podcast, Double J mentioned that one of the main reasons he did not address the truth involving him, his wife, and Kurt Angle, was for the Hall of Famer's kids.

“The whole, that I’m stealing Kurt Angle’s wife, that is kind of a generation removed. I want to kind of set the record straight here, and this is completely with all due respect. I’ve kept my mouth shut for 10 or 12 years for two reasons, Kyra Angle and Kody Angle. They’re old enough now. They know the absolute truth, but me stealing Kurt’s wife is the furthest thing from the truth,” Jarrett proclaimed. [H/T Inside the Ropes].

As expected, Double J wants to get his revenge on The Acclaimed, and the two factions could wrestle each other soon.

