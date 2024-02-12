Jeff Jarrett comments on the possibility of WWE Hall of Famer coming out of retirement after 12 years

The current AEW star and wrestling veteran Jeff Jarrett has shared his opinion on the beloved WWE Hall of Famer possibly coming out of retirement after over a decade for a hardcore match on his birthday.

The WWE Hall of Famer in question is none other than the Hardcore legend, Mick Foley. Mick's last match happened to be the 2012 Royal Rumble match, and he has been out of action ever since. Meanwhile, Foley recently shared that he is planning to lose 100 pounds for his 60th birthday in order to have one last match.

Mick also pointed his dream opponents to be Jon Moxley or Matt Cardona. Meanwhile, the current AEW star and wrestling veteran, Jeff Jerrett shared his opinions on Foley's potential last match on the occasion of his 60th birthday:

"So many things came to mind, When you did the roast of Bruce [Prichard], can you imagine a roast of Mick? A convention around it, his career touched so many promotions, Japan, Texas, Tennessee, the obvious. A lot of people forget about his WCW run. I immediately went to work and started saying, 'Okay, I'm not going to shoehorn myself in as the promoter, but I did do this before, so I know some things that probably need to be put in place right now if he does decide to do that.'" (H/T WrestlingINC)

WWE Hall of Famer on the challenges ahead of his last match

Although it would be cool to see the WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley back in the ring for a deathmatch, the injury concerns cannot be ignored. Speaking on his Foleymania podcast, Mick opened up on the challenges:

“I wouldn’t have to get my brain rattled. I’m not averse to a few stitch-a-roonies here and there. It won’t be for everyone, and rightfully, people go, ‘Come on, that’s not good for you.’ But it could help me lose 100 pounds, right. That’s what I’m missing is, I did drop the 100, but I had the WrestleMania thing, I was already down 50." (H/T 411Mania)

Henceforth, only time will tell whether Foley is serious about his last match and who his last-ever opponent would be if he really is.

Who do you want Mick Foley's last opponent to be? Let us know in the comments!

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE