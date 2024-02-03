"It can only be with Mox" - Fans react to the possibility of WWE legend coming out of retirement after 11 years for one last hurrah

Fans have begun to clamor for Jon Moxley to face a certain WWE Hall of Famer after announcing that he could come back for one final match to celebrate his 60th birthday. This would be Mick Foley.

For several reasons, Foley has been one of the most iconic wrestlers in the industry's history. He played three different personas during the peak of his career, namely Cactus Jack, Dude Love, and Mankind, in addition to playing himself as Mick Foley. His various hardcore matches against other wrestling legends were truly breathtaking at the time.

Recently, the final episode of his Foley is Pod podcast was released. He revealed that he could make one final return to the ring for a hardcore match, just in time for his 60th birthday. He used this as his excuse to lose a hundred pounds and noted that this would be a gory spectacle.

Fans apparently want this match with Moxley, and this could end up being a full-circle moment. In 2012, the two were supposed to face each other, but doctors did not clear Foley, which eventually led to his final retirement. Four years later, the two had a moment on WWE RAW, wherein Foley gave Mox his iconic baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire, in what he called a passing of the torch moment.

The two men could finally share the ring in a match that both of them thrive in. Seeing as AEW has made this happen with Sting getting a final run, they could do the same for one match between the two hardcore wrestlers.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley's other candidate responds to call for hardcore match

Mick Foley had two potential candidates for his final opponent. This would be between Jon Moxley and Matt Cardona.

Following this, Cardona responded with a two-word response to a post about Foley's announcement, along with a photo of himself seemingly post-hardcore match, all bloodied up, and him flipping off someone.

"Hey Mick…" the former WWE Superstar tweeted.

Check out Matt's tweet here.

With Cardona not making a concrete response, it remains to be seen who ends up answering the WWE Hall of Famer's call. Jon Moxley is yet to respond to this match idea, and seeing as he has always been willing to have hardcore matches, this dream match could end up being a reality.

Who do you want Mick Foley to face? Let us know in the comments section below.

