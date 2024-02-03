Matt Cardona responds to former WWE Champion's proposal of competing in brutal match

Matt Cardona wants to be the one a former WWE Champion enters the ring with for a brutal match.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently revealed on his podcast Foley Is Pod that he is considering coming out of retirement for a "deathmatch" against AEW star Jon Moxley, or independent wrestler Matt Cardona, both former WWE Superstars.

Foley explained his reason for putting The Indy God's name out there as well. According to the legendary superstar, Matt Cardona has "the heat in the deathmatch world," which could make for a captivating one-off contest. On X, the 38-year-old responded with just two words:

"Hey Mick," wrote Cardona, adding a photo of himself flipping off at the camera.

Mick Foley is known for his violent in-ring contests during his WWE tenure. It is what made him one of the most notable legends in the company's history. Foley's last match to date happened in 2012 when he entered the Royal Rumble.

Mick Foley wants to join The Judgment Day in WWE

With the benefit of hindsight, Mick Foley stated on WWE's The Bump that The Judgment Day stole the spotlight several times in 2023. According to the legend's appraisal, all of its members, especially Rhea Ripley, are major assets to the company.

Furthermore, Foley also added that he is there for the faction in case they need some advice and that he is open to joining them on television:

"Mami, that's pretty close, right?" Foley on Rhea Ripley being close to Seth Rollins as the two top players. "I got the ultimate eye for talent, and, if Mami is listening, I'm available ... for advice ... Judgment Day."

He continued to elaborate on this sentiment:

"I just love it. They bring me happiness. There have been times where I was traveling pretty extensively, so I don't see every episode, but when I tuned in ... just tuning in the last part of a pull-apart with Nia Jax and Rhea Ripley, and I heard 15,000 people chanting 'Mami', and I was like, 'Now I remember why I love this stuff'. It's just great," Foley said. "As high as I had hoped for her, I could have never seen this coming."

Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor are all currently titleholders. However, the former Universal Champion's status with the company remains ambiguous, as he has not signed a new deal.

