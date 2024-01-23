Backstage update on when Finn Bálor's current WWE deal expires - Report

Finn Balor currently possesses the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship alongside Damian Priest. He is part of the faction deemed best of 2023, The Judgment Day. Undoubtedly, the company would want the Irish star to renew his contract, which is set to expire by mid-2024.

While that may be true, per Fightful (subscription required), Balor has not yet been approached about extending his WWE contract. The new report has revealed that his current deal will not expire "immediately after WrestleMania" in April. However, it will be up within a few months after.

Meanwhile, Fightful also noted that Finn Balor is not the only superstar to whom WWE has not reached out yet. This has been the case for numerous wrestlers in the company whose contracts are up.

The inaugural WWE Universal Champion found a career resurgence after aligning with The Judgment Day. He has already won the tag titles twice and has even been featured in important matches since 2022. This includes against the likes of Adam "Edge" Copeland and Seth Rollins.

Adam Copeland knew the first-ever WWE Universal Champion had untapped potential

At WrestleMania 38, Adam Copeland (then Edge) defeated AJ Styles with an assist from Damian Priest. The Judgment Day was officially formed, with Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor later joining. Once the latter was recruited, however, Edge got booted out of the faction.

Speaking on the 3NT Wrestling podcast recently, Adam spoke extensively about the faction he created two years ago:

"I saw Priest, I saw Rhea, and I saw Finn and I knew they could do more. Finn had been given a bit of an opportunity with that, but I knew there was so much more untapped stuff. That to me was all fun and all true. I truly felt they were underutilized. That’s what I think I would like to do if I were to do it again."

Edge and Finn Balor feuded throughout 2022, with The Prince picking up a remarkable victory over The Rated-R Superstar in an "I Quit" match at Extreme Rules that year.

Moreover, their heated rivalry was put in the rearview mirror following their brutal final showdown at the Show of Shows last year, which also incidentally became Adam Copeland's final WrestleMania match.

