Adam 'Edge' Copeland finally opens up on why The Judgment Day was formed; speaks on Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley

Adam 'Edge' Copeland finally opened up about the idea behind The Judgment Day.

Adam Copeland, fka Edge, formed The Judgment Day over a year ago. The group initially included Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. This was also the first time that Copeland had turned heel since his return to WWE in 2020.

After a couple of months, he added Finn Balor to the group. However, The Judgment Day quickly kicked Copeland out of the group which kick-started a year-long feud between them.

Since then, The Judgment Day has come a long way indeed, and have proven to be a dominant faction in WWE. During a recent interview with 3NT Wrestling podcast, Adam Copeland stated he created the group because he felt Balor, Priest, and Ripley could do more.

"That was the idea with Judgment Day. I saw Priest, I saw Rhea, and I saw Finn and I knew they could do more. Finn had been given a bit of an opportunity with that, but I knew there was so much more untapped stuff. That to me was all fun and all true. I truly felt they were underutilized. That’s what I think I would like to do if I were to do it again."

He continued:

"Who are these people that I could bring in and feel the difference when you’re out there of that that feels like, to really listen to an audience and be engaged with them, but understand that you’re the one pulling the strings, they’re not pulling your strings. That’s a big shift in mindset that at some point you have to take if you want to make it to the top. I know I’m going to get off and go, ‘Oh, this person, that person, this person.'" [H/T Fightful]

You can watch the full video below.

Wrestling veteran feels Judgment Day's Damian Priest will have a successful cash-in

Damian Priest's career has grown leaps and bounds since joining The Judgment Day. Currently, he is one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, and is the holder of the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Wrestling veteran Konnan stated on his Keepin' it 100 podcast that he believed Priest will have a successful Money in the Bank cash-in.

"The problem is, if they were going to do him/[Seth] Rollins, [CM] Punk showed up, which is a more interesting story than [Damian] Priest and Rollins, right? And, right now, they want to cash in on the Punk/Rollins... Priest is a main event player, you know. If they keep him busy till it's his turn, you could still, you know. He could wait... He's been great in everything they've asked of him." (From 1:05 to 1:40)

It will be interesting to see how and when Damian Priest will finally be able to cash-in his Money in the Bank briefcase.

