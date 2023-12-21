Damian Priest will have a successful Money in the Bank cash-in, according to 59-year-old veteran

Damian Priest has dominated WWE's tag team division alongside The Judgment Day's Finn Balor for a while ever since they captured the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships for the second time. However, a wrestling veteran believes Priest is a main event player who will have a successful Money in the Bank cash-in.

Earlier this year, Damian Priest became Senor Money in the Bank in London at the eponymous event. However, The Archer of Infamy has failed on numerous occasions to take advantage of a fallen champion and cash in his briefcase to become the new World Champion.

While fans have started to believe that Priest might fail, wrestling veteran Konan had high praises for the current champion. Speaking on Keepin' It 100 Official, Konnan praised Damian Priest and believes that he will have a successful Money in the Bank cash-in in WWE.

"The problem is, if they were going to do him / [Seth] Rollins, [CM] Punk showed up, which is a more interesting story than [Damian] Priest and Rollins, right? And, right now, they want to cash in on the Punk / Rollins... Priest is a main event player, you know. If they keep him busy till it's his turn, you could still, you know. He could wait... He's been great in everything they've asked of him." (From 1:05 to 1:40)

Damian Priest can become a huge star without The Judgment Day, according to WWE veteran

The trajectory of Damian Priest's career changed under Triple H's regime following his clash with Bad Bunny at WWE Backlash 2023. Later, The Archer of Infamy received his breakout moment when he won the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo discussed Priest's booking and said he could be a huge star without the heinous stable on WWE RAW.

“By having all this nonsense, what they’re really (…) they’re really missing is a Damian Priest being a huge star. Damian Priest, on his own, could be a huge star. He could be right up there in the mix with everybody else, but the fact that he is in this little group, they got their clubhouse, and now they got Rhea Ripley acting like a clown. Oh my god, bro! They’re killing him because nobody else in this group matters.” (35:48 - 36:20)

It will be interesting to see when Priest cashes in the contract.

What are your thoughts on Damian Priest? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Keepin' It 100 Official and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.