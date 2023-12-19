Damian Priest could be a huge star without The Judgment Day, according to WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Damian Priest and Finn Balor successfully defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the latest episode of RAW against the Creed Brothers. Despite the win, former WWE head writer Vince Russo was not impressed by The Judgment Day.

The heel faction made multiple appearances throughout the show. Besides the title defense, The Judgment Day featured in numerous backstage segments. In the opening match of RAW, JD McDonagh shockingly lost to R-Truth in a street fight.

Vince Russo felt that all the shenanigans around the group prevented Priest from being taken seriously. The former WWE head writer believed the Money in the Bank holder could be a massive star if not held back by the drama around the group.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Russo said the following about Priest's booking in WWE:

“By having all this nonsense, what they’re really (…) they’re really missing is a Damian Priest being a huge star. Damian Priest, on his own, could be a huge star. He could be right up there in the mix with everybody else, but the fact that he is in this little group, they got their clubhouse, and now they got Rhea Ripley acting like a clown. Oh my god, bro! They’re killing him because nobody else in this group matters.” (35:48 - 36:20)

After the group's latest triumph, Rhea Ripley is set to defend her Women's World Championship against Ivy Nile on the Day 1 edition of RAW in 2024. It will be interesting to see if The Nightmare can defeat the up-and-coming star.

