[VIDEO] Finn Balor gets busted open at WrestleMania 39 after a brutal move from Edge

Edge vs. Finn Balor certainly delivered in a big way at WrestleMania 39. The match was always going to be physical and brutal - it was a grudge match to blow off a nearly year-long storyline, and in the end, The Rated-R Superstar won. But the match was momentarily halted after Balor was busted open.

It happened in a freak moment when Edge threw a ladder right into Balor's face - causing him to suddenly bust open and start bleeding everywhere. The match was immediately halted while the ringside doctor entered and took a look at Finn Balor.

You can watch how Balor got busted open:

The camera was solely focusing on Edge, who decided to start taking out various weapons to use while the doctor was checking up on him.

It looked like the doctor had to give Balor stitches, and the damage could be seen by the fact that there was blood spilling all over the mat.

These things can happen in matches of such nature. This was Finn Balor's first outing inside Hell in a Cell, while Edge has made a career out of competing in the most brutal of circumstances. Ultimately, The Rated-R Superstar's experience proved too much.

