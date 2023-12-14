"I'm available" - The Judgment Day has a message from WWE Hall of Famer

The Judgment Day had a great 2023, as all four WWE Superstars were featured in some of the year's best matches and segments on major premium live events and television.

While they kicked off the new year as a team of four, JD McDonagh joined them in August. Not long after, all of them, excluding the new member, held gold. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley evidently wants to be the sixth addition to the faction.

Appearing as a guest on the latest episode of WWE's The Bump, Mick Foley claimed that right behind Seth Rollins, or even perhaps on the same level, comes Rhea Ripley as the two MVPs. He then went on to express an interest in joining Mami and the clan:

"Mami, that's pretty close, right?" Foley on Rhea Ripley being close to Seth Rollins as the two top players. "I got the ultimate eye for talent, and, if Mami is listening, I'm available ... for advice ... Judgment Day."

He added that he is a big fan and has enough "management experience" to mentor them. Foley seemed very enthusiastic to become part of the top faction of Monday nights in some form or fashion.

Mick Foley explains why he wants to join The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

Despite being a very jovial guy, Foley's intentions to join one of the most dastardly groups in all of WWE were questioned. He praised all the members, especially Rhea Ripley, calling her one of the greatest characters of the modern generation.

"I just love it. They bring me happiness. There have been times where I was traveling pretty extensively, so I don't see every episode, but when I tuned in ... just tuning in the last part of a pull-apart with Nia Jax and Rhea Ripley, and I heard 15,000 people chanting 'Mami', and I was like, 'Now I remember why I love this stuff'. It's just great," Foley said. "As high as I had hoped for her, I could have never seen this coming."

The Hall of Famer concluded:

"Even if it's not a formal role, as long as they know, the phone line is open," Foley winked.

Regular viewers are well aware that The Judgment Day has often opened and closed RAW this year. Rhea Ripley remains the Women's World Champion of the red brand since WrestleMania 39.

