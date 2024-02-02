WWE legend Mick Foley is considering wrestling again; two possible opponents revealed

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is considering wrestling one more match in 2025 to celebrate his 60th birthday.

Foley is widely viewed as one of the most popular wrestlers of all time. The 58-year-old has not competed in a match since entering the 2012 Royal Rumble. He was supposed to feud with Jon Moxley, fka Dean Ambrose in WWE, later that year, but the storyline was dropped after Foley failed to receive medical clearance.

More than a decade later, Foley surprisingly disclosed on the final episode of his Foley Is Pod podcast that he is thinking about wrestling again. If he does return, the Hardcore Legend wants to compete in a deathmatch:

"Just to put it out there, Conrad [host Conrad Thompson], 60's right around the corner," Foley said. "Thinking of doing one final match for my 60th birthday. Deathmatch. I'm not kidding. I think it would be a great incentive to drop those hundred big ones, and I think it might be fun. No [not in WWE], I don't think so, because I think it would be a pretty gory spectacle. Just thinking about it." [1:18:47 – 1:19:22]

Foley will turn 60 years old on June 7, 2025. Fellow legend Sting, 64, is also due to wrestle his final match soon, while Ric Flair returned to the ring in 2022 aged 73.

Mick Foley names two possible opponents

Throughout his career, Mick Foley was known as one of the biggest risk-takers in the wrestling industry. Although the former WWE Champion is arguably best remembered for his Hell in a Cell appearances, he also competed in several deathmatches in Japan in the 1990s.

If he wrestles again, Foley would like to share the ring with Matt Cardona, fka Zack Ryder in WWE, or Jon Moxley:

"Moxley or Matt Cardona," Foley replied when asked about a possible opponent. "I think Moxley would be the easiest, but Matt has that heat in the deathmatch world that could really make it something cool." [1:20:41 – 1:20:59]

Cardona has become synonymous with deathmatches since leaving WWE in 2020. He has even adopted the nickname The Deathmatch King.

Do you think Mick Foley should wrestle one more match? Let us know in the comments section below.

