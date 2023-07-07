Jeff Jarrett names Shawn Michaels and two WWE legends who pushed him to his limit

AEW star Jeff Jarrett recently revealed the top three WWE veterans including Shawn Michaels that brought the best matches out of him.

Double J has been in the pro wrestling business for over three decades. He kicked off his career in 1986. Jarrett signed with WWE in 1992. He has also wrestled in WCW, TNA (now IMPACT Wrestling), and many more. Throughout his wrestling career, he has captured a plethora of titles including the Intercontinental and World Heavyweight Championships.

During the latest episode of his podcast, My World with Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer named the top three wrestlers who had pushed him to his limit. The AEW star mentioned that The 'Heartbreak Kid' Shawn Michaels was one of the top athletes he had ever competed against.

“Shawn Michaels in the 90s. Every time I don’t care if it’s a singles, tag team, or if I was tagging [with Shawn] or whatever. Shawn, I loved to push myself. I think his athleticism is just right up there.”

Jeff Jarrett mentioned that despite his personal issues with Kurt Angle, the Olympic Gold Medalist was one of the top in-ring performers he had ever shared the squared circle with.

"For different reasons, I’ve got to say, remove the personal side of it, Kurt Angle. Here I am still wrestling week-to-week, but when [TNA] signed Kurt… I had been a heavy force as an in-ring talent from 2002, when we launched, up until about 2006, and I went away. Kurt was there day in and day out... I’d never said I retired or nothing like that, but in 2010 when me and Kurt had our series of matches there was a competitive nature because who doesn’t want to compete with an Olympic gold medalist?” Jeff Jarrett said. [H/T Fightful]

The WWE Hall of Famer also mentioned that Jerry 'The King' Lawler and he had multiple top-notch matches against each other. He reminisced upon the time the two legends competed in 60-minute-long matches.

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett to team up with a former rival

Currently in AEW, a brand new tournament is taking place. It is a blind eliminator tag team tournament. The match will feature random wrestlers pairing up with each other.

This past Wednesday night on Dynamite, former WWE Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy drew the name that will be his tag team partner in the tournament. It was revealed that the person was one of his former rivals 'Double J' Jeff Jarrett.

This Friday night on the 100th episode of AEW Rampage Hardy and Double J will team up to wrestle the team of Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara in the quarter-finals.

Who do you think Double J had the best wrestling matches with? Let us know in the comment section below.

Recommended Video Real reason Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns

Poll : 0 votes