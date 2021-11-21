"Was it a Don Callis and Kenny Omega relationship first?" - WWE Legend questions AEW and IMPACT Wrestling's partnership

Jeff Jarrett recently questioned the partnership between AEW and IMPACT Wrestling. The former WWE superstar said he didn't know whether either company had made serious gains from the collaboration.

When news of a partnership deal between AEW and IMPACT broke, fans were excited. Many experts called it a huge moment and praised AEW Chairman Tony Khan for opening the forbidden door.

Although there were some great moments due to the partnership, the deal didn't match the hopes of fans and experts. During the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Jeff Jarrett gave his honest opinion about the deal.

Jarrett said he wasn't aware of the finer details and questioned whether the partnership happened because of the friendly relationship between Don Callis and Kenny Omega. Jarrett added that he's not sure if the deal helped both promotions:

"It’s easy to armchair quarterback so many things, I have no idea, I wasn’t in the room, didn’t really know what they wanted out of it on either side. What were their goals, were their goals aligned? Was it a Don Callis and Kenny Omega relationship first? I’m not saying the only first. What was the end goal? I have no idea what their goals were, but it goes without saying I am a huge proponent."

AEW's partnership with IMPACT Wrestling ended after the Bound for Glory 2021 Pay Per View

After Bound for Glory 2021, the partnership between AEW and IMPACT Wrestling ended. Tony Khan recently stated that both companies don't have anything planned for now. However, Khan stated that he loved working with IMPACT and he's open to collaborating with them again:

"I like those guys a lot, and I'm still open to doing stuff. We don't have anything planned right now."

The deal between AEW and IMPACT had its hits and misses. The initial fuss the news created will motivate promotions to do more collaborations in the future.

Edited by Abhinav Singh