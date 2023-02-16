AEW star Jeff Jarrett has confirmed that he will still be competing on this week's edition of Dynamite despite the tragic passing of his father Jerry Jarrett.

Jerry passed away on February 14th, 2023, at the age of 80, following a long battle with esophageal cancer. Since the news of his passing, the wrestling world has paid tribute. People from in and out of the business are sending their condolences to the Jarrett family.

Following the tragic news, Jeff Jarrett took to Twitter to post a heartfelt series of tweets, reciting the words to the poem "Don't Quit" by Edgar Allen Poe.

AEW President Tony Khan has also revealed that despite the family tragedy, Jeff Jarrett will still compete in an eight-man tag team match on this week's edition of Dynamite, where the Last Outlaw will team up with Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh to take on The Acclaimed, Billy Gunn and Orange Cassidy.

Jeff Jarrett and Jerry were co-founders of TNA Wrestling

While they may not be the biggest alternative to WWE like they once were, TNA Wrestling (now Impact Wrestling) has gone down as one of the most important wrestling promotions of the 21st century.

Two of the men who founded the company were Jerry and Jeff Jarrett, who wanted to fill the void in the wrestling market after the demise of both WCW and ECW in 2001.

IMPACT @IMPACTWRESTLING A very rare on-air TNA appearance by Jerry Jarrett from our first anniversary event in 2003. A very rare on-air TNA appearance by Jerry Jarrett from our first anniversary event in 2003. https://t.co/UFwyEj8Dn5

In 2002, TNA went on to become one of the most important promotions in American wrestling, giving a platform to up-and-coming stars like AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, and The Motor City Machine Guns while also giving veterans a chance to reignite their careers like Kurt Angle, Sting, and Christian Cage.

Another man who helped found TNA was Bob Ryder, who passed away in 2020 at the age of 64 after his own battle with cancer.

Everyone at Sportskeeda Wrestling sends their condolences to the Jarrett family, and you are in our thoughts and prayers.

