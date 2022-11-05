WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett recently made his AEW debut. Following his debut, another wrestler closely associated with his previous promotion also made his debut. Former IMPACT Wrestling star Fallah Bahh competed in his first match for Tony Khan's promotion.

This past week on Dynamite, Darby Allin wrestled Jay Lethal. After the match, Lethal's faction ganged up on Allin to instill more punishment on him. To their shock, Sting's theme song played, but it wasn't Darby's tag team partner that showed up, but rather the multi-time Intercontinental Champion Double J Jeff Jarrett made his debut.

Jarrett attacked the former TNT Champion with his guitar, thus siding with Jay Lethal. Double J then grabbed the microphone and put the entire roster on notice.

In a recent taping of AEW Dark, former IMPACT Wrestling star Fallah Bahh made his debut in a trios match against The Dark Order.

Bahh has been a part of IMPACT Wrestling since 2017. In January of this year, his contract expired, and he thus left the company. The wrestling world was excited to see the Filipino wrestler show up in Tony Khan's promotion.

Few reminisced on his run in IMPACT Wrestling. One fan felt that since Double J is now part of the promotion, he is influencing Tony Khan to sign more people from the promotion.

Jeff Jarrett will play a backstage role for AEW

As mentioned earlier, the WWE Hall of Famer made his debut this past week. By attacking Darby Allin, Jarrett made it clear that he will play an active role on weekly television.

Following his appearance on Dynamite, AEW president Tony Khan took to Twitter to officially welcome the six-time WWE Intercontinental Champion. In the tweet, Khan also revealed that Jarrett would play a major role behind the scenes as the new Director of Business Developmental.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan



I look forward to expanding the



Jeff Jarrett is All Elite! Welcome to #AEWDynamite to the new AEW Director of Business Development @RealJeffJarrett I look forward to expanding the @AEW live events calendar in 2023 + in future years with JJ, @rmorfnyc @mookieghana and our entire great AEW team.Jeff Jarrett is All Elite! Welcome to #AEWDynamite to the new AEW Director of Business Development @RealJeffJarrett.I look forward to expanding the @AEW live events calendar in 2023 + in future years with JJ, @rmorfnyc, @mookieghana and our entire great AEW team.Jeff Jarrett is All Elite! https://t.co/CSncHam8U0

The WWE Hall of Famer replied to the tweet mentioning that he is looking forward to being a key player in front of and behind the camera.

